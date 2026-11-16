Back to the primaeval fire

Aylin Öney Tan

Should we consider going back to the primaeval fire? This has been on my mind the past few days. I was recently in Stockholm to visit Ekstedt, a famed Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant that cooks everything with fire; on an open fire, in a wood-fired oven, or over embers or ashes. They strictly use no gas or electricity. Even after almost ten days, I still think about our nearly five-hour dining experience. I find myself reflecting on the concept rather than the food. The food was really exceptional, but the concept is what I can’t stop thinking about. The idea remains with me and makes me wonder about fire-focused cooking. Can we return to cooking solely with fire and abandon our dependence on other fuel sources, such as gas and electricity? Is that possible?





Can going back to fire be an option?

Two other factors contribute to my fixation on this idea. When we were visiting Ekstedt, the 50 Best Restaurant list was just announced in Lima, Peru, and another all-fire cooking restaurant, Asador Etxebarri, was the winner. I had the chance to visit the restaurant exactly a year ago in Axpe, a village in the Basque country in Spain, and witnessed chef Victor Arguinzoniz — or Bittor, as everyone calls him—play with fire. The way he orchestrated the timing of the fire cooking was mesmerizing.

The second reason I’m fixated on fire is that I went straight from Sweden to Antalya, Turkey, to attend the COP31 Climate Summit. Antalya is a coastal Mediterranean town known as a major tourist destination. However, it also acts as the green basket of Türkiye, a leading producer of crops such as grains, legumes, vegetables, salad greens and exotic fruits. With this dual role, Antalya is a fitting yet questionable host for the summit because both agriculture and tourism have controversial issues regarding climate change. This year, COP31 is discussing limiting fossil fuels and promoting electrification.





Was primaeval fire in Antalya?



Antalya has a long history of cooking with fire. Interestingly, the city’s signature dish is “şiş köfte,” charcoal-grilled meatballs on skewers. Turkish cuisine has long fire-cooking traditions of its own, from “ocakbaşı” grill restaurants where the kebab master grills over embers in front of you, to the diverse techniques used in kebab variations. These techniques range from the “tandır” or tandoor oven to the “mangal,” the Turkish charcoal grill that can be set up anywhere, anytime. On weekends, families and friends gather in parks, gardens in open air popping up a “mangal” party, so mangal is as much a social ritual as a way of cooking. Antalya is also home to the Karain Cave, where some of the earliest traces of Homo sapiens were found. The cave has outstanding archaeological value because it features uninterrupted human habitation, serving as a continuous prehistoric settlement for roughly half a million years. Needless to say, it must be the very spot where the first primordial fire was first lit in Anatolia.





Inspired by Ekstedt

While COP31 is seeking sustainable energy sources, there is much to learn from the past. Traditional cooking practices are one area to explore in depth. Visiting Ekstedt reminded me of the wisdom of the past. The restaurant’s story is also inspiring. Established in 2011 following Chef Niklas Ekstedt’s meticulous study of 18th-century Swedish cookbooks predating the advent of electricity, the kitchen is entirely reliant upon a fire pit, a birchwood-fired oven, a wood stove and a smoker. The goal is to revive the ancient Nordic culinary traditions of smoking, charring, ember-roasting and cooking in ash, predating the invention of modern stoves. Our visit began with appetizers in the lounge, followed by a tour of the kitchen. Unfortunately, Niklas was not present, but his Argentinian head chef, Florencia Abella, explained each step of fire cooking and showed us the flambadou: A cone-shaped iron tool heated in the fire and filled with animal fat that drips flaming fat over the food.

My experience in Ekstedt opened my eyes. To be honest, I was skeptical and thinking that it was a chef’s gimmick, but it proved to be a strong idea with a nature-connected philosophy behind it.

The range of dishes cooked with fire was way more diverse than just grilled food. Even the first bites were promising an adventure: Toasted hay, Sea urchin, shrimps, and ember baked yellow beetroot, followed by birch fired lamb, blueberry and cucumber. The highlights included oysters cooked with beef fat and caviar, ember-baked scallops, hay-smoked blue duck, juniper-smoked reindeer saddle, wood-oven baked barley soufflé and flambéed meringue. It was a five-hour promenade of fire-cooked dishes, all brimming with inspiration, showcasing that highly elevated cooking is possiple with the primitive fire.

The history of cooking may have begun with the first prehistoric fire, but that’s certainly not the end of the story. COP31 is discussing the importance of moving away from fossil fuels and toward electrification. Chefs like Bittor and Niklas are quietly perfecting fire cooking. Thousands of cooks and chefs in Türkiye practice fire cooking every single day. When it comes to playing with fire, politicians and big businesses are the ones playing with fire in the worst sense of the word. However, we may find the answer we seek in these silent masters of fire and ask: Is it possible to return to primitive fire?