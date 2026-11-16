Adults with diabetes in Türkiye to reach 14.1 mln by 2050

Adults with diabetes in Türkiye to reach 14.1 mln by 2050

ANKARA
Adults with diabetes in Türkiye to reach 14.1 mln by 2050

İHA Photo

The number of adults with diabetes in Türkiye is projected to rise from 9.6 million to 14.1 million by 2050, with obesity, population aging and cases among young people increasing the burden, a specialist said.

Endocrinology and metabolic diseases specialist Göksun Ayvaz said International Diabetes Federation estimates put age-standardized prevalence among adults aged 20 to 79 at 16.5 percent, the highest in Europe.

“Only 55 percent are diagnosed, while 45 percent are assumed to have the disease without knowing it,” he said during Diabetes Week.

Between 2010 and 2021, Türkiye added an estimated 2.4 million people with diabetes and 3.3 million with prediabetes, a combined increase of 5.7 million, Ayvaz said.

He said obesity, rising type 2 diabetes at younger ages and an aging population would increase pressure on the health system over the next 20 to 25 years.

A report presented in 2025 comparing 2012 and 2024 found childhood type 1 diabetes incidence rose across all age groups, most markedly among those aged 15 to 18, he said. A study covering 2013 to 2015 found 11 new cases per 100,000 children aged 5 to 14.

Worldwide, the federation projects adult cases will rise from 589 million in 2024 to 853 million by 2050. Preventive health policies could slow the increase, Ayvaz said.

Type 1 diabetes involves little or no insulin production and can develop at any age. Type 2 involves ineffective insulin use, with excess weight and inactivity among its risk factors, according to the World Health Organization(WHO).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. 11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

    11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

  2. Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

    Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

  3. Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

    Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

  4. Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage

    Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage

  5. Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections

    Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections
Recommended
11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea
Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea
Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage

Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage
Turkish parliament to debate new rules for foreign accommodation platforms

Turkish parliament to debate new rules for foreign accommodation platforms
New Party unveils 160-member executive council

New Party unveils 160-member executive council
More than 21,000 ships pass through Istanbul Strait in January-September

More than 21,000 ships pass through Istanbul Strait in January-September
WORLD Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz on Nov. 16 discussed arrangements for the period after the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends its mandate at the close of this year, along with regional developments.
ECONOMY Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden

Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has called for a system that protects countries’ right to development, directs financing to where it is needed and distributes the burden of the climate transition fairly.
SPORTS Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

Türkiye fell 2-1 to France on Nov. 15 night in its final UEFA Nations League group match, capping a dismal campaign in which the national team lost all of its matches in the competition.
﻿