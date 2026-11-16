Adults with diabetes in Türkiye to reach 14.1 mln by 2050

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The number of adults with diabetes in Türkiye is projected to rise from 9.6 million to 14.1 million by 2050, with obesity, population aging and cases among young people increasing the burden, a specialist said.

Endocrinology and metabolic diseases specialist Göksun Ayvaz said International Diabetes Federation estimates put age-standardized prevalence among adults aged 20 to 79 at 16.5 percent, the highest in Europe.

“Only 55 percent are diagnosed, while 45 percent are assumed to have the disease without knowing it,” he said during Diabetes Week.

Between 2010 and 2021, Türkiye added an estimated 2.4 million people with diabetes and 3.3 million with prediabetes, a combined increase of 5.7 million, Ayvaz said.

He said obesity, rising type 2 diabetes at younger ages and an aging population would increase pressure on the health system over the next 20 to 25 years.

A report presented in 2025 comparing 2012 and 2024 found childhood type 1 diabetes incidence rose across all age groups, most markedly among those aged 15 to 18, he said. A study covering 2013 to 2015 found 11 new cases per 100,000 children aged 5 to 14.

Worldwide, the federation projects adult cases will rise from 589 million in 2024 to 853 million by 2050. Preventive health policies could slow the increase, Ayvaz said.

Type 1 diabetes involves little or no insulin production and can develop at any age. Type 2 involves ineffective insulin use, with excess weight and inactivity among its risk factors, according to the World Health Organization(WHO).