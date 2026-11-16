Turkish village buys its own gas station in national first

ARTVİN

İHA Photo

In a first-of-its-kind incident in Türkiye, a 218-member village cooperative in the Black Sea province of Artvin has bought a highway gas station for about 60 million Turkish Liras ($1.19 million).

The Aşağı Maden Village Development Cooperative opened the business on the Artvin-Erzurum highway as Hod Petrol and Rest Facility, using the village’s former name. Income will be distributed among members and used for village needs and development.

Cooperative Chairman Engin Akdemir said mining activity and construction sites in the area offered a ready market, alongside its own fleet and village customers. The cooperative decided to invest when the nearby station came up for sale.

“We have no concerns about whether it will make money. We already have 60 vehicles of our own,” he said. Akdemir said their research had found no other village with a gas station owned by a cooperative formed by residents.

Artvin Governor Turan Ergün attended the opening, where residents performed folk dances and served refreshments. Running a cooperative requires dedication and success is difficult in Türkiye, he said.

The cooperative had turned local economic activity into income for village development, Ergün said. Fuel is a major expense for transport cooperatives, and the station would benefit local drivers, he said. Akdemir said residents were proud to call the station their own.

Founded in 2022 in the 150-household village, the cooperative began by transporting mining company employees. It now employs 90 people and operates 60 vehicles, including 51 minibuses, two bulk tankers and two water trucks.