Kalın, Kurtulmuş urge reforms alongside PKK disarmament

ANKARA

Intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said efforts to end the PKK conflict must extend beyond disarmament, addressing an Ankara conference that brought together government and opposition figures to discuss democratic reform and regional peace.

The Nov. 9 conference, “In Search of a New Regional Social Contract in the Middle East,” was organized by the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM) and the University of Oxford’s Global Orders Programme.

According to participants and local media reports, Kalın, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), said the process had two essential elements: ending armed conflict and addressing the underlying causes of the Kurdish issue through democratization.

Speaking in a session, he said democratic integration could not be achieved while weapons were still being used. But laying down arms would not, on its own, settle the issue.

Kalın said preparations were under way for reintegration into society, with additional legislation envisaged for those outside the scope of the existing legal framework.

Kurtulmuş similarly said the initiative the government calls “terror-free Türkiye” involved more than ending an armed organization’s activities.

“The issue is not simply laying down arms, or an organization disarming and dissolving itself,” he said.

He called for stronger rule of law, democracy and political pluralism, alongside cooperation between regional rivals on common projects.

Türkiye’s security could not be separated from that of its neighbors, he said.

Kurtulmuş also pointed to the support of 467 lawmakers for legislation on national solidarity and social integration, describing it as a shared achievement of the political parties involved.

A separate session examined parliament’s role in building political consensus.

Participants included former Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), opposition lawmakers and representatives of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

DEM Party lawmaker Mithat Sancar called for a parliamentary monitoring committee and concrete safeguards to strengthen public confidence in the process.

DEM Party parliamentary group deputy leader Gülüstan Kılıç Koçyiğit stressed dialogue and negotiation, saying politicians’ responsibility was to improve public welfare.

Separately, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli set out his support for the initiative in a 50-point assessment published by Türkgün newspaper on Nov. 15.

Point 44 said success depended on treating state security policies and democratic politics as complementary elements within the law, rather than alternatives.

Once violence had ended, political debate should allow society’s different problems to be discussed and resolved through democratic means, the text said.