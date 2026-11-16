ASELSAN says EJDERHA disables 51 drones at once

ANKARA

ASELSAN Chief Executive Ahmet Akyol joined the latest tests.

Turkish defense company ASELSAN said on Nov. 15 that its EJDERHA electromagnetic defense system disabled 51 drones simultaneously within seconds during a demonstration, without firing missiles or using ammunition.

The test took place at the company’s Gölbek Firing and Test Center as part of events marking its 51st anniversary.

In the first stage, EJDERHA disabled two cable-controlled drones at a distance of approximately 1,000 meters, ASELSAN said.

In the second, 51 drones were launched together to represent the company’s anniversary, with all targets disabled simultaneously.

Chief Executive Ahmet Akyol described the result as a world first, saying the drones had been brought down at the push of a button.

“EJDERHA has now been deployed in the field and entered mass production,” he said.

The system was developed to counter mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles within Türkiye’s layered Steel Dome air defense network.

EJDERHA directs high-power electromagnetic waves at drones’ electronic components.

According to ASELSAN, the technology can disrupt, disable or damage navigation, communications and command-and-control systems.

It uses radar to detect targets and electro-optical equipment to track them and direct the electromagnetic energy.

The company said previous field demonstrations had tested the system against several types of targets, including small fixed-wing aircraft and drones controlled through wired and wireless connections.

ASELSAN has also demonstrated EJDERHA alongside its KANGAL FPV 100 jamming system, which targets the radio links used by small drones.

The two systems use different methods to provide complementary protection against drone threats, the company said.