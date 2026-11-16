Japanese economy at standstill in third quarter

TOKYO

Tokyo Skytree tower is seen over an industrial district in Kawasaki near Tokyo, March 9, 2022. (AP File Photo)

The Japanese economy was at a standstill in the third quarter as the impact of the Iran war persists, official data showed on Nov. 16, with the reading falling short of market expectations.

Persistently high inflation triggered by the Middle East conflict contributed to sluggish consumer spending, while a weak yen is pushing up the cost of imported goods.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was at 0.0 percent between July and September, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary data released by the Japanese cabinet office.

Economists had expected stronger growth of 0.1 percent, according to a Bloomberg News survey.

On an annualised basis, GDP shrank 0.1 percent, against market expectations of 0.2 percent growth.

Higher oil prices have swollen Japan's import bill and led to higher prices for consumers.

Inflation accelerated sharply in September to 2.1 percent, excluding fresh food, surpassing the target set by the Bank of Japan.

As a result, real private consumption fell by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.3 percent decline between April and June, the government said on Nov. 16.

With exports in retreat, government stimulus measures and a rebound in corporate investment were not enough to keep GDP growth in positive territory.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hike interest rates again in December as inflationary pressure builds.