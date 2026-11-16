Carney says Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail

Carney says Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail

PHNOM PENH
Carney says Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters at the Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump fail to preserve an integrated North American auto industry.

Carney’s comments in Cambodia on Nov. 16 came ahead of a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in Shenzhen, China, where Chinese auto manufacturing is expected to be discussed.

The two leaders reached an agreement in January allowing tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at reduced tariffs.

Carney said on Nov. 14 in Manila, Philippines, that any trade agreement with Washington must leave Canada with a viable auto industry. He said on Nov. 16 that negotiations with the United States remain his priority, but their outcome could determine whether Canada pursues alternatives involving European, Chinese or Japanese automakers.

Asked whether potential Chinese investment was leverage in the U.S. negotiations, Carney replied, “It’s not leverage. But action, reaction.”

“If they’re not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities,” Carney said of Canada’s auto workers and manufacturing assets. “Canada is going to move forward either way.”

The Detroit Three — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — operate factories across Canada, the United States and Mexico, with parts sometimes crossing borders multiple times before a vehicle is completed. Trump has repeatedly pushed automakers to move production to the United States from Canada.

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