Iran warns it will not wait for another US attack

TEHRAN

Iran warned late on Nov. 15 that it would not wait for another U.S. attack before responding, after Bahrain said it had intercepted a second Iranian drone assault in three days.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state television that Iran remained in a state of war.

He said Washington’s response to Tehran’s conditions for a deal was not workable because it deferred some of the required steps.

Earlier that day, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said an agreement remained possible if Washington accepted Iran’s seven conditions, but warned that renewed U.S. military action could extend the war to a wider area.

“We will not remain in a state of neither war nor peace,” he said.

Gharibabadi said Iran’s demands included a permanent end to fighting on all fronts, lifting the U.S. economic blockade, access to frozen assets and relief from sanctions, including restrictions on oil.

He said consultations with mediators, particularly Qatar and Pakistan, had reduced the proposed timetable for implementing the measures from seven days to two, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. None of Iran’s requirements could be dropped, he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched six drones at a U.S. air defense radar at Bahrain’s Al-Riffa helicopter base early on Nov. 15. It claimed the drones hit their targets.

Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed the attacks.

There was no confirmation from Bahraini or U.S. authorities that the radar had been hit.

The assault followed an attempted strike on Nov. 13 that Iran said was retaliation for a U.S. attack on a communications tower in the southern Iranian city of Sirik.

U.S. Central Command said two Iranian drones were intercepted in the earlier incident, with no injuries or damage.

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, condemned the attacks and rejected the use of its territory to settle disputes between Iran and the United States.

Reuters reported on Nov. 14, before the latest Bahrain attack, that President Donald Trump had told advisers he might hold off on further strikes if there were no new provocations from Iran or Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

He had not made a final decision, people familiar with the discussions said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had urged Trump not to resume attacks, Reuters reported, citing a senior U.S. official and another person familiar with the matter.

Trump made no commitment either way.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. intelligence estimated Iran still had between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles.

Officials described this as a low-confidence assessment because of the difficulty of tracking weapons ready for launch or held in storage.

The newspaper also reported that Iran was rebuilding damaged missile production facilities using previously stored components and retained substantial stocks of drones and short-range missiles.

Meanwhile, the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility on Nov. 15, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups there to three, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing a U.S. official.

The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington were already in the region.

Reports said that the third carrier was due to replace one of the other two, though all three could remain if needed.