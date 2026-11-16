Yemen’s Houthis advance on Aden amid heightened tensions

ADEN

Yemen’s Houthis have advanced to about 60 kilometers (40 miles) away from Aden city, the interim seat of the internationally recognized government, military and government sources said late on Nov. 15.

The sources within government forces and two government sources said that the Houthis had seized control of the Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah districts and were advancing towards Aden.

They said the Houthis were positioned at the Al-Kharaz camp in Al-Madaribah, 60 kilometers from the city.

Earlier on Nov. 15, the government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, announced a redeployment of its forces from areas near the Bab al-Mandab strait, completing their withdrawal from there.

The troops were instead redeployed to reinforce forces “where current circumstances require,” with securing Aden and nearby provinces the priority.

Military officials told AFP on Nov. 14 that government forces had begun erecting sandbag defenses and digging tunnels around Aden as the Houthis pressed southwards.

The Houthis have made gains on the ground by taking control of strategic positions in the Maqatera district and large parts of Al-Madhariba and Al-Arah, the largest districts in Lahj province in southwestern Yemen, officials told AFP.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked the city of Aden in recent weeks, including an assault on Oct. 15 that targeted the presidential palace and left four people dead, according to government military sources.

They previously launched an unsuccessful bid to seize Aden early in the war in 2015.

Along the road between Aden and Lahj, dozens of buildings lie destroyed following fierce battles between the Houthis and local resistance groups, with air support from the Saudi-led coalition.