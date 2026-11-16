Türkiye renews call for recognition of Turkish Cyprus

NICOSIA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his call for international recognition of Turkish Cyprus and a two-state settlement as the Turkish Cyprus marked its 43rd anniversary on Nov. 15.

In a message read at the anniversary ceremony in Nicosia, Erdoğan said a just and lasting settlement must reflect the realities on the island and rest on “the coexistence of two states side by side.”

Recalling his appeal at the 81st U.N. General Assembly, he urged the international community to recognize the Turkish Cypriot government and establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with it.

Türkiye would continue its efforts toward that goal, he said.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, who represented Türkiye at the celebrations, also called for recognition, saying the international community must acknowledge the existence of two separate peoples and two separate states on the island.

Yılmaz accused the Greek Cypriot side of refusing to share political power and economic prosperity with Turkish Cypriots, describing this as the main reason the dispute remained unresolved.

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman stressed political equality and reaffirmed his commitment to a negotiated settlement.

“The Turkish Cypriot people are not, and will never be, a minority,” he said.

Erhürman said Turkish Cypriots had never walked away from negotiations but would not accept open-ended talks that treated their political equality as negotiable.

The aim, he said, was a process that safeguarded equality and could produce a settlement.

He said his administration was conducting its diplomatic efforts in full consultation with Türkiye.

The anniversary commemorates the proclamation of the Turkish Cyprus on Nov. 15, 1983, under founding President Rauf Denktaş.

Celebrations included a military parade in Nicosia and an aerobatic display by the Turkish Air Force’s Turkish Stars team over Kyrenia.

Three Turkish naval vessels were also opened to public visits in Kyrenia and Famagusta.