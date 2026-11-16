Musk, Uber co-founder join call for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

SAN FRANCISCO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025. (AFP File Photo)



Tech tycoon Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder are among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia chief.

The letter demands that the company's board members "bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts."

Huang resigned on Nov. 12, ending a 33-year run at the helm of the AI giant he co-founded after revelations he had two extramarital affairs, with a woman accused of spying for China and another with a subordinate.

Alongside the SpaceX chief, the tech heavyweight signatories include Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of video game publisher Epic Games, and Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, San Francisco's most renowned business incubator.

More than 7,500 signatories identify themselves as Nvidia employees, equivalent to 18 percent of the company's workforce.

The support illustrates the unique standing of the leather-jacketed executive, who is seen as a godfather of AI within the industry.

According to the Financial Times, Huang has discussed a possible return with people close to him, and one of his allies says he is assembling a crisis team of executives to seek White House support.

On Nov. 13, two major shareholders, investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, urged the board to keep "all options" open.

In Washington, however, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued on Nov. 15 that Nvidia should look "outside" the company for its next chief.

"They need a dramatic shake-up," Bessent said on Fox News, demanding that the company explain whether it had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China.