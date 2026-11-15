Şirince’s new luxury: A return to the land and local roots

Orkun BULUT, a digital nomad.

This file photo shows houses in Şirince village located in the Selçuk district of the western city of İzmir.

One of Türkiye’s greatest strengths in tourism is the remarkable variety of destinations within its borders. Yet turning this diversity into lasting international appeal takes more than building luxury hotels. Sometimes, preserving what already exists, investing in local culture and supporting regional producers can create far greater value. Şirince, which I visited during the olive harvest a few weeks ago, is a good example.

Located near Selçuk in İzmir province, Şirince has retained much of its Aegean character, with stone houses, narrow streets, vineyards and olive groves. Recognised by U.N. Tourism as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages, it attracts a steady flow of day-trippers. But to appreciate what makes Şirince special, it is worth staying a little longer.

Martı Group’s contribution to Şirince

Güllü Konakları, part of Martı Hotels & Marinas, one of Türkiye’s established hospitality groups, is an interesting example of this approach.

By restoring buildings dating back nearly a century, the group has brought its experience in large-scale hospitality to a more intimate setting without compromising the village’s character.

Much of the property’s personality also reflects the influence of Mina Temelli, a representative of the family’s younger generation. Combining the hospitality knowledge passed down through her family with her own refined taste, Temelli has left her mark on almost every detail. Even the rooms take their names from different varieties of roses, inspired by the property’s rose garden.

What I particularly appreciate is her ability to express personal taste without allowing it to overshadow the character of the destination. Her knowledge and attention to detail give Güllü Konakları an identity that goes beyond that of an attractive boutique hotel. It is also a fine example of how a new generation can bring a fresh perspective to an established hospitality business.

Zeste: Where market helps shape menu

What impressed me most at Güllü Konakları, however, was the culinary philosophy at Zeste restaurant.

Operating as a chef-led restaurant since 2026, Zeste embraces the farm-to-table approach familiar from some of the world’s leading gastronomic destinations. Here, though, it feels like more than a fashionable concept.

Under chef Sinan Karaahmet, the kitchen draws on produce from its own greenhouses, gardens and olive groves. What I find particularly appealing is that ingredients not grown on the property are sourced from local farmers and nearby markets.

Producers from the Tire Plain and surrounding countryside play an important role in Zeste’s kitchen. Rather than offering the same menu throughout the year, the idea is to let the seasons, the land and what is available at the market guide what appears on the plate.

This is, after all, at the heart of Aegean cooking. A freshly picked wild herb, good olive oil or a vegetable sourced from the right farmer can become something memorable without elaborate techniques.

What makes Zeste interesting is its ability to give local cuisine a contemporary interpretation without losing the character of its ingredients. In fine dining today, a great restaurant is defined not simply by the chef’s skill, but also by the producers they work with and how well they understand their ingredients.

Future of tourism lies in local identity

Visiting Şirince during the olive harvest was also a reminder of how deeply food and agriculture are woven into the region’s identity. The journey of an olive from tree to table is part of an Aegean tradition that stretches back thousands of years.

For destinations such as Şirince, the future of tourism should not be measured simply by rising visitor numbers, but by the connection visitors develop with the places they discover.