Turkish defense industry targets talent in Europe

Turkish defense industry targets talent in Europe

STUTTGART
Turkish defense industry targets talent in Europe

Türkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) Vice-President Hakan Karataş (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) is stepping up efforts to attract Turkish engineers, academics and entrepreneurs based in Europe to the country’s defense industry.

The sixth Technology and Talent Meetings were held in Munich and Stuttgart under the coordination of the Defense Industry Academy, bringing hundreds of Turkish students and professionals together with senior industry representatives.

Executives from ASELSAN, TUSAŞ, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, STM, TEI, SSTEK, Alp Aviation, HEAŞ and Teknopark Istanbul were among those attending. Participants discussed career, investment and entrepreneurship opportunities, as well as ways of transferring international experience to Türkiye’s national projects.

SSB Vice-President Hakan Karataş said the initiative viewed Turkish professionals abroad as “brainpower” rather than part of a brain drain. He said they could contribute to the industry from anywhere in the world through direct involvement in projects, mentoring or academic consultancy.

Karataş said the delegation included more than 50 executives from several defense companies.

The program sought not only to recruit employees but also to encourage Turkish professionals in Europe to return as entrepreneurs and help address technological gaps in the industry, according to Karataş.

SSTEK General Manager Suat Baylan said SSTEK supports companies that have reached Technology Readiness Level 5 or above and developed a tangible product approaching the sales stage.
Baylan said they make direct investments in companies in exchange for an agreed equity stake, adding that the funding provided to start-ups could range from $250,000 to $2.5 million.

Teknopark Istanbul General Manager Abdurrahman Akyol said the organization introduced participants to investment mechanisms and accelerator programs operated with companies including ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, Turkish Aerospace Industries and HAVELSAN. These programmes aim to shorten the commercialisation process and help start-ups reach international markets within six to 12 months.

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