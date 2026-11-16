COP31 turns to ministers for deal on finance, energy

ANTALYA

COP31 climate talks enter their final week in Antalya on Nov. 16, with ministers set to tackle disputes over finance and the energy transition as Turkish and Australian teams prepare a draft outcome for the summit.

Chris Bowen, COP31 negotiations president and Australia’s climate change and energy minister, said the first draft of an overarching decision would be circulated early in the week, followed by intensive talks among ministers and heads of delegation.

Türkiye holds the conference presidency, while Australia leads the negotiations.

Speaking on Nov. 14, Bowen reported progress across several negotiating areas but said some questions needed further technical work, while others required political decisions.

The talks cover 160 items and 60 substantive mandates, he said.

The presidency’s Nov. 13 summary of countries’ positions includes proposals on electrification, moving away from fossil fuels and improving access to climate finance.

It also records objections to imposing uniform targets on countries with different circumstances. The document does not represent consensus.

Countries were asked to submit written comments by the evening of Nov. 14 to help shape the proposed decision.

A separate draft, released on Nov. 13, concerns a just transition mechanism intended to help countries manage the social and economic effects of climate policies, including on jobs and livelihoods.

The proposal would combine a policy arm to guide the work with an implementation arm providing practical support.

Its functions would include matching requests with existing sources of expertise and assistance, sharing knowledge and coordinating work across institutions.

“It's being considered as a possible basis for discussions in week two,” Bowen said of the just transition draft.

The text also addresses training, social protection and workers’ involvement in industrial restructuring. Its provisions remain under negotiation.

On energy, one proposal is to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035, supported by investment in renewables, grids, storage and energy efficiency.

Bowen said there was momentum behind electrification but stressed that the summit’s voluntary action agenda and formal negotiations were separate.

Incorporating the ambition into a negotiated outcome would require consensus.

He declined to say whether the draft would include language on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

At the weekend plenary, the Arab Group said it would not accept global targets imposed from above or targets directed at particular sectors or energy sources, according to the Earth Negotiations Bulletin.

The European Union, Pacific small island states and least developed countries backed the presidency’s proposed organization of the talks.

The presidency’s summary also records calls to limit the scale and duration of an overshoot of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree warming limit through faster emissions cuts.

Finance proposals include easier access to funds for developing countries, more predictable grants and concessional financing, and clearer arrangements for tracking adaptation funding.

Countries also raised concerns over unfulfilled pledges and the cost of borrowing.

The discussions build on the COP29 agreement reached in Baku in 2024, which set a goal of at least $300 billion a year for developing countries by 2035, with developed countries taking the lead.

It also called for efforts to increase financing from all public and private sources to $1.3 trillion annually by then.

COP31 President Murat Kurum outlined the second-week work plan early on Nov. 15, combining ministerial consultations on unresolved political questions with continued technical negotiations.

Separate teams will work on emissions cuts, finance, adaptation, just transition and oceans.

Bowen said further versions of the proposed overarching decision would follow consultations as the talks approach their scheduled close on Nov. 20.