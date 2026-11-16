11 detained in Türkiye over inheritance fraud using doubles

11 detained in Türkiye over inheritance fraud using doubles

ISTANBUL
11 detained in Türkiye over inheritance fraud using doubles

DHA Photo

Police detained 11 suspects in three Turkish provinces on Nov. 13 over an alleged inheritance scam using lookalikes and fake passports to withdraw funds belonging to deceased Turkish expatriates or those legally declared missing.

Istanbul police’s Financial Crimes Branch carried out simultaneous raids in Istanbul and the northwestern provinces of Bilecik and Kırklareli after electronic and physical surveillance of suspects accused of using forged documents in public offices.

The investigation, coordinated by the Istanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, concerns aggravated fraud using forged documents.

Investigators said the group examined inheritance cases involving Turkish citizens living abroad, particularly wealthy people without heirs, to identify assets held in Türkiye.

The suspects allegedly recruited people with physical features resembling the account holders, calling them “jokers.” These doubles used forged passports to withdraw money from banks while posing as the deceased or missing owners.

Investigators said the withdrawn funds were transferred to suspects and their immediate relatives to obscure the money trail.

A disbarred lawyer identified by the initials N.D. was among those detained. Police said the former lawyer helped the group research inheritance cases and had 19 wanted notices linked to offenses including fraud, embezzlement, breach of trust and theft involving computer systems. The notices also covered fraud involving impersonation of public or financial institution staff.

Officers seized digital materials during searches of the suspects’ addresses. The detainees were taken to Istanbul police for questioning as the investigation continued.

Investigation,

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