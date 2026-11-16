AI helps perfume industry overcome challenges

AI helps perfume industry overcome challenges

PARIS
AI helps perfume industry overcome challenges

Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming the perfume industry, helping major cosmetics companies develop new fragrances, identify ingredient combinations and speed up production, while human expertise remains central to creativity.


U.S. cosmetics giant Estée Lauder opened a perfume innovation center in Paris in 2025, using AI to support brands including Jo Malone London, Kilian Paris, Le Labo and Tom Ford Beauty.


The technology helps perfumers explore unusual ingredient combinations and find suitable oils that could take years to discover through traditional trial and error. It also simplifies regulatory checks by verifying whether ingredients and their concentrations are permitted in different countries.


International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) estimates that AI reduces perfume development time by 25 to 30 percent. Its tools suggest ingredients with complementary molecular properties, encouraging new combinations.


However, industry specialists stress that technology cannot replace human creativity. French fragrance house Helius co-founder Guillaume Teule said perfumers must retain control over the creative process, arguing that unexpected combinations and the emotional character of a fragrance depend on human judgment.

parfume, cosmetic products,

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