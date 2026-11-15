New performing arts center opens at historic Golden Horn shipyard

New performing arts center opens at historic Golden Horn shipyard

ISTANBUL
New performing arts center opens at historic Golden Horn shipyard

AA Photo

A new performing arts venue, Forsa Performing Arts Center (Forsa PSM), has opened at the historic Haliç Shipyard in Istanbul as part of the Istanbul Municipality’s efforts to preserve and repurpose the city’s industrial heritage.

Through the efforts of İBB Miras, the municipality’s Department of Cultural Heritage, the newly restored Block B building within the nearly 600-year-old shipyard has been reimagined as a vibrant cultural venue. The site, which is considered one of the world’s oldest continuously operating shipyards, first entered Istanbul’s cultural scene in 2024 with the opening of the Istanbul Art Museum.

Outfitted with a telescopic seating system, Forsa PSM holds up to 1,600 guests for standing events and 512 in seated arrangements. Its program will include concerts, stage performances, dramaturgy and sound archiving, as well as educational activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IBB Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan said art was essential to a city’s life and helped people connect through shared experiences.

He recalled his own connection to the shipyard, saying he had completed an internship there as a young engineering student.

Aslan noted that shipbuilding and maintenance activities continue at Haliç Shipyard alongside its new cultural functions. He said the performing arts center would provide new opportunities for young artists, complementing the Istanbul Art Museum, where a portrait of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II is on display.

IBB Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat said the project aimed to make cultural spaces accessible to the public and create opportunities for artists and cultural professionals to develop projects together.

He said the municipality would organize half of the center’s program, while the other half would be open to proposals from independent participants.

Founded by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II in 1455, following the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul, Tersane-i Amire became one of the empire’s principal centers of maritime production. It expanded over the centuries with shipbuilding facilities, warehouses, workshops, docks and dry docks.

In 1913, the imperial shipyard was divided into the Taşkızak, Camialtı and Haliç shipyards. The present-day Haliç Shipyard, stretching between Kasımpaşa Creek and Atatürk Bridge, continues to preserve an important part of Istanbul’s maritime and industrial heritage.

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