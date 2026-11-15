Philippine singer wins first Eurovision Asia contest

BANGKOK

Philippines’ contestant Carmelle poses after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 at One Bangkok Forum. AFP Photo

A 19-year-old singer from the Philippines won the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia in Bangkok on Nov. 14, as organizers seek to expand the popular European music competition into one of the world’s largest entertainment markets.



Carmelle was crowned the winner for her performance of “Sobra-Sobra” (Too Much), a song celebrating strong women. She secured the top position through the public vote, overtaking Malaysia’s Aina Abdul, who had emerged as an early favorite following the jury voting.



Thailand finished second in the competition, followed by Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos. A total of 11 countries took part in the first edition, while Nepal, Cambodia and Bangladesh finished at the bottom of the scoreboard.



Carmelle said the victory was an unexpected experience, adding that she had not known much about Eurovision before joining the contest. She described her performance as more like giving her own concert than competing against other singers.



The singer said her winning song was a tribute to Filipino women, with lyrics challenging those who consider a confident woman “too much.”



The Bangkok event featured a mix of power ballads, dance-pop performances and elaborate stage productions. Thailand’s pop duo Mang x Daou and South Korean K-pop singer Junhee were among the performers who drew enthusiastic reactions from the international audience.



Known for its extravagant costumes, powerful vocals and spectacular staging, Eurovision is the world’s largest televised live music event. It attracted 131 million viewers in 2026 and has helped launch the international careers of artists including ABBA and Celine Dion.



However, organizers face the challenge of establishing the competition in Asia, where numerous countries already have popular music shows of their own. India, Japan and China were notably absent from the inaugural event, although organizers hope to attract them in future editions.



Unlike the European competition, which is run by national public broadcasters, the Asian edition was organized by commercial television.



Martin Green, director of the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision, said building the brand in Asia could take two to five years. He described the Bangkok event as a strong start to the expansion.