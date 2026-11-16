Zeus Lepsynos Temple restored to former glory

MUĞLA

AA Photo

Restoration work has been completed on the 1,900-year-old Temple of Zeus Lepsynos in the southwestern province of Muğla, reviving the Euromos Ancient City landmark as a new draw for cultural tourism.

As part of the conservation effort to protect the historic site and enhance regional tourism, specialists assessed nearly 900 architectural blocks and successfully reinstated approximately 70 percent to their original locations.

Situated at the foothills of Mount Kızılbayır in Milas’ Selimiye neighborhood, roughly 12 kilometers from the town center, Euromos stands as one of the most significant ancient settlements in the Caria region.

Known by different names throughout history, the city developed into a significant settlement during the Roman Imperial Period.

Excavation and restoration work at the ancient city is being conducted under the direction of Professor Abuzer Kızıl.

In addition to the Temple of Zeus Lepsynos, Euromos features the remains of an agora, theater, bathhouse, city walls, necropolises and a chapel.

HH Nearly 900 architectural blocks examined

The restoration of the temple, believed to have been built in the second century A.D. during the Roman Imperial Period, began in 2015 with architectural surveys and the numbering and cataloguing of its architectural blocks.

Through meticulous, stone-by-stone evaluation of nearly 900 fragments, conservators reinstated roughly 70 percent into the structure while substituting weathered pieces with newly quarried regional marble.

The restoration project was carried out on behalf of Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University under the direction of Kızıl, with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the Muğla Governor’s Office’s Investment Monitoring and Coordination Directorate and the Turkish Historical Society.

Finishing the restoration helps protect the ancient temple, where several original columns still stand, so future generations can visit and learn from it.

Believed to have been built during the reign of Emperor Hadrian, the temple’s restoration is also expected to raise the profile of Euromos Ancient City and contribute to cultural tourism in Milas.