Iranian musicians to join Turkish flutist in concert calling for peace

ANKARA

AFP Photo

Seven musicians from the Iranian National Orchestra will join internationally acclaimed Turkish flutist Şefika Kutluer for a concert in the capital Ankara on Nov. 30, dedicated to children killed in war and calling for peace through music.

The concert, titled “Let the Children Live,” will take place at CSO Ada Ankara as part of the 17th International Şefika Kutluer Music Festival, held this year under the theme “East Meets West.”

The performance will pay tribute to nearly 200 girls killed in a U.S. bombing of a school in Minab, southern Iran, in the opening days of the war. Kutluer said the deaths of the children and the suffering of their families had deeply affected her, which led her to dedicate the festival’s opening concert to them.

“As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the right of children to live and their future have a particularly important meaning for me,” Kutluer told the daily Hürriyet, adding that the concert was not intended to represent any political side but to deliver a universal message of peace.

The Iranian delegation will include seven state artists performing traditional instruments such as the tar, santur, oud, ney, kamancheh and percussion. They will perform alongside Kutluer, bringing together traditional Iranian and Anatolian music in a program featuring works inspired by Turkish poets and thinkers including Âşık Veysel, Yunus Emre and Rumi.

Two new compositions written by the Iranian musicians specifically for Kutluer and the concert will also receive their world premieres.

Kutluer said the Iranian artists had insisted on attending despite the difficult circumstances in their country, even offering to make a 20- to 30-hour journey by road if necessary.

“Our instruments and our emotions are our weapons. We will tell the world: ‘Let the children live,’” she said.

Kutluer, who has performed across five continents and released 17 albums, is among Türkiye’s prominent cultural ambassadors. Her international honors include state decorations from Italy, Austria, Kazakhstan and Slovakia. She has organised the festival for 17 consecutive years, bringing musicians, orchestras and conductors from different countries to Türkiye.

The festival will also feature a performance with Argentine-born Spanish-based guitar virtuoso Ricardo Moyano at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center on Dec. 6. The program will explore musical connections between Anatolian, Andalusian and Latin traditions. The concert will be repeated at CSO Ada Ankara’s Blue Hall on Dec. 14.

Kutluer said the festival was increasingly expanding its program across different periods of the year, with a major Latin music project planned for 2027.