Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

ISTANBUL

AA photo.

Türkiye fell 2-1 to France on Nov. 15 night in its final UEFA Nations League group match, capping a dismal campaign in which the national team lost all of its matches in the competition.

Despite putting up a competitive fight against the French, Türkiye finished at the bottom of its group without a single point, extending a frustrating stretch as coach Sergen Yalçın works to rebuild the squad following his recent appointment.

France secured a win in Bordeaux courtesy of an Emirhan Topçu own goal and a strike from Eli Junior Kroupi, clinching the top spot in the group with 13 points, one ahead of second-place Belgium.

Yalçın said the performance offered encouraging signs despite another defeat, pointing to the progress made during the national team’s brief November training camp.

“It was a match that either side could have won, but in football, sometimes things don’t go the way you want and aren’t reflected in the result,” Yalçın said. “However, my staff and I saw what we needed to see. This six- to seven-day period has been very good for us. We have determined our playing systems. After the European Championship qualification draw, our national team will reach the place it deserves.”

Türkiye entered the match looking to salvage pride after dropping every previous outing in the tournament, including a 2-1 defeat to Belgium earlier in the week. Yalçın insisted the squad is emerging from the camp stronger mentally ahead of its next competitive cycle.

“In my view, we gained motivation and self-confidence in this match,” he said. “Hopefully, starting with the European Championship qualifiers, this will become a national team that gets used to winning. Have no doubt about that.”

With its Nations League campaign over, Türkiye now turns its attention to the upcoming European Championship qualifying, aiming to translate Yalçın’s tactical adjustments into long-awaited results.

The result allowed Zinedine Zidane’s French side to bounce back from a 3-1 loss away to Italy on Nov. 12.

The Belgians also progressed into the quarterfinals after coming from behind to thrash Italy 4-1 in Brussels.

France, which won the Nations League in 2021, is therefore guaranteed to play a runner-up from one of the other League A groups in the quarterfinals, with the draw taking place on Nov. 20.

“Our objective was to qualify, ideally in first place, so we have achieved our goal, but I was a bit perplexed with our performance,” admitted Zidane.

“We rectified certain things at halftime, got our foot on the ball and were better in the second half, but there are things we still need to improve.”

Also on Nov. 15, England ended Spain’s unbeaten run in competitive matches at 44, beating the world champion 3-2 on its own patch.

Thomas Tuchel’s team won Group A3, level on 15 points with Spain, after the hugely impressive win in Madrid.