Emre Belözoğlu takes helm at Fenerbahçe

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe announced on Oct. 3 the appointment of former captain Emre Belözoğlu as coach, marking his return to the Turkish powerhouse during a turbulent period for the club.

The 46-year-old Belözoğlu, who previously served the Istanbul club as a player, sporting director and interim manager in 2021, takes over following the departure of İsmail Kartal and a brief interim stint by Dirk Kuyt.

“Wearing this crest is a source of pride. Serving it is a responsibility,” the club said in a statement. “Welcome home, Emre Belözoğlu!”

Belözoğlu arrives from fellow Istanbul side Kasımpaşa, where he guided the team to fifth place in the Turkish Süper Lig with 17 points from 10 matches. He inherits a Fenerbahçe squad currently sitting sixth in the domestic table with 16 points, nine points behind leader Galatasaray, with the club desperately seeking its first league title since the 2013-2014 season.