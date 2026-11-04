EU leaders to discuss AI at summit next week

EU leaders to discuss AI at summit next week

BRUSSELS
EU leaders to discuss AI at summit next week

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, gives remarks at a luncheon ahead of the Canada-EU Summit, in Montreal, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Top EU official Antonio Costa has said that leaders from the bloc will discuss artificial intelligence at a summit on Nov. 13.

Europe's technological dependence on the United States has prompted jitters in the Old Continent after Washington cut off access in June to all foreign nations to AI giant Anthropic's most powerful models for two weeks.

The summit in Dublin on Nov.13 will focus on how the European Union "can strengthen its competitiveness and AI sovereignty, and contribute to international cooperation on AI governance", European Union council president Costa posted on X on Nov. 3.

The boss of French AI developer Mistral, Arthur Mensch, will attend the gathering, Costa said.

Mistral is considered Europe's top AI model developer, though its technology lags behind Chinese and American competitors.

Artificial Intelligence,

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