Türkiye plans free trade expansions to boost exports in 2027 trade roadmap

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to reactivate its suspended free trade agreement with Syria and launch trade negotiations with several partners next year to diversify export markets, according to an official economic roadmap.

The 2027 Presidential Annual Program outlines steps to expand the country’s preferential trade network and integrate domestic firms into global value chains.

The plan involves reviving the suspended Türkiye-Syria free trade agreement to boost regional market access and ensure fair competitiveness for Turkish companies.

Türkiye will host the first round of free trade talks with Canada in the capital Ankara from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, with negotiations expected to continue into next year.

Ankara will focus on advancing ongoing free trade negotiations with Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The government also plans to complete the administrative phase required to bring its preferential trade agreement with the Maldives into force.

Similar trade talks with Algeria and Indonesia are planned alongside diplomatic and economic initiatives across Africa.

Türkiye will pursue its Distant Countries Strategy through targeted global trade expos and promotional events to boost exports of goods and services.

The initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform Türkiye into an international exhibition hub to increase foreign business visits.

Türkiye will also prioritize establishing green supply chains with the EU to ensure compliance with the European Green Deal and sustain the free movement of goods under the Customs Union.

The annual program includes measures to support e-commerce and digital exports by investing in payment and logistics infrastructure to integrate the domestic technology sector into global value chains.

Investor-focused promotional campaigns will be organized to enhance the global brand value of Turkish free zones, according to the document.

The Presidential Annual Program also shows that Türkiye plans to expand its intellectual property footprint by increasing the number of its geographical indications registered with the EU to 80 next year.

Türkiye currently holds 46 geographical indications registered with the 27-member bloc.

The annual economic plan outlines milestones to commercialize national intellectual property assets, projecting international patent applications originating from Türkiye to reach 2,400 by year-end and 2,600 in 2027.

The program also projects the number of valid patents in green and digital transformation to reach 17,500 by the end of this year and 18,500 next year through international events and targeted support for early-stage companies.