Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

ŞANLIURFA

The opening ceremony of the festival will take place at Reji Church in Şanlıurfa.

The fifth Göbeklitepe International Film Festival, organized in cooperation with the Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality and the Göbeklitepe Culture and Arts Association, will welcome cinema enthusiasts from Nov. 5 to 8.



Honorary awards at the festival will go to actors Meltem Cumbul and Menderes Samancılar.



The opening ceremony will take place at Reji Church in Şanlıurfa. A special composition about Göbeklitepe, prepared by Elif Eda Tibet and Guzaloy Sobirova, will be performed during the opening concert.



The program will feature a screening of “Like a LimblessTree” (Kesilmiş Bir Ağaç Gibi) Türkiye’s Oscar entry. A discussion with director Tunç Davut and actors Sinem Altındağ and Feyyaz Duman will follow the screening.



The festival will also host a special screening of director Derviş Zaim’s documentary “Tavuri,” followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.



Throughout the festival, audiences will be able to watch finalist films in the national and international categories, feature-length documentaries focusing on archaeology and a selection from Switzerland’s EthnoKino Film Festival.



Director talks and workshops will also be held as part of the program. Actor Güven Kıraç will meet participants for a session titled “On Cinema,” while Professor Emrah Safa Gürkan will give a talk on history and archaeology.



The festival will also organize visits to Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, the Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum and the Mosaic Museum.