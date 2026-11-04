Turkish Airlines posts $1.3 billion net income in third quarter

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines posted higher revenue in the third quarter of 2026, but profitability came under pressure from sharply higher fuel expenses and cost inflation.

The carrier’s total revenue rose 19.3 percent year-on-year to $8.30 billion in the third quarter 2026, supported by strong passenger demand and a sharp increase in cargo activity, while net income declined 6.4 percent to $1.29 billion.

Profit from main operations fell 12.3 percent to $929 million. EBITDAR margin narrowed by 4.2 percentage points to 25.4 percent due to the sharp increase in jet fuel prices and inflationary pressures, said the carrier.

Passenger revenue increased 15.4 percent to $6.8 billion in the quarter, while cargo revenue jumped 45.6 percent to $1.23 billion.

The airline carried 28.5 million passengers during the quarter, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, with load factor improving to 87.1 percent from 85.6 percent.

Fuel expenses surged 58.5 percent year-on-year to $2.61 billion in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue grew 20.2 percent to $21.42 billion, while net income fell 15.4 percent to $1.71 billion. Cargo revenue increased 44.6 percent to $3.48 billion during the period.