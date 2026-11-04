Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October

Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October

ANKARA
Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October

 

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports surged 61 percent year-on-year in October to reach $1.14 billion, according to the head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries.

Haluk Görgün said the sector’s outbound shipments continued their strong upward trajectory, showing official data.

“In October, our exports reached $1.14 billion, an increase of 61% compared to the same month last year,” Görgün said.

In the January-October period, the sector’s exports rose 21 percent compared to the first 10 months of 2025 to reach $8.05 billion.

Over the trailing 12 months, defense and aerospace exports expanded 37 percent year-on-year to hit $11.36 billion, Görgün reported.

Meanwhile, defense company Aselsan signed a $1.1 billion contract to supply air defense systems to an overseas customer.

In a filing with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, Aselsan said on Nov. 3. It expected the agreement to boost its revenue.

The company did not disclose the identity of the buyer, specify which air defense systems would be supplied, or provide a delivery schedule.

Aselsan climbed from 43rd to 40th place in the 2026 Defense News Top 100 ranking.

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