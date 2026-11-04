Togg expected to deliver nearly 60,000 cars in 2026

ANKARA

Togg is expected to deliver nearly 60,000 vehicles in 2026, up from about 39,000 in 2025, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said.

Answering lawmakers’ questions during budget talks at parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission on Nov. 2, Kacır said the Turkish electric carmaker planned to introduce a new model in 2027 and move toward production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

Togg accounted for 31 percent of Türkiye’s electric car sales in the first nine months of the year, according to industry data.

Kacır said Tofaş, Hyundai, Ford and Oyak Renault were undertaking projects worth more than 157 billion Turkish Liras with government incentives.Additional investment by Toyota would bring that total above 200 billion liras, he said.

He said support for Togg formed part of efforts to transform the wider automotive industry and attract investment from global manufacturers.

On BYD, Kacır said the investment agreement with the Chinese carmaker remained in force and complied with the law.

He said Türkiye hoped the investment would go ahead and would continue efforts to attract Chinese automotive projects.

Kacır also said the Manufacturing Industry Financing Program would be expanded in 2027. The program provides 150 billion liras in credit guarantees to enable access to 250 billion liras in loans.

A separate investment loan program run with the Central Bank offers 10-year financing for eligible projects worth more than 1 billion liras. It includes a two-year grace period on principal repayments and annual financing costs as low as 13 percent, he said.

That program had supported 85 projects with a combined investment value exceeding 531 billion liras, Kacır added.