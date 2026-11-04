Türkiye secures $1.9 billion investment through wind, solar power tenders

Türkiye secures $1.9 billion investment through wind, solar power tenders

ANKARA
Türkiye secures $1.9 billion investment through wind, solar power tenders

Türkiye’s latest wind and solar power tenders covering 18 sites are expected to generate $1.9 billion in investment, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

The projects are set to generate 6.1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually and cut natural gas imports by around 1.22 billion cubic meters, Bayraktar said.

Under the Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) GES-2026 solar tenders, 785 megawatts of capacity across 11 sites were allocated, with 19 companies submitting a total of 44 bids.

The solar tenders secured a total contribution fee of 37.9 million euros, including VAT, at a base electricity price of 3.25 euro cents per kilowatt-hour.

Winning companies will be able to sell the electricity on the free market for 60 months from the signing of their contracts, before supplying it to the grid for 20 years at the agreed price.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040
Şimşek says Türkiye’s economic program strengthened resilience

Şimşek says Türkiye’s economic program strengthened resilience
Türkiye, China to hold green development forum in Istanbul as economic ties grow

Türkiye, China to hold green development forum in Istanbul as economic ties grow
Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter

Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter
US midterm outcome may bolster Türkiye’s markets

US midterm outcome may bolster Türkiye’s markets
Turkish exports to neighboring countries reach $23.4 billion in January-October

Turkish exports to neighboring countries reach $23.4 billion in January-October
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿