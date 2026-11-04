Türkiye secures $1.9 billion investment through wind, solar power tenders

ANKARA

Türkiye’s latest wind and solar power tenders covering 18 sites are expected to generate $1.9 billion in investment, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

The projects are set to generate 6.1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually and cut natural gas imports by around 1.22 billion cubic meters, Bayraktar said.

Under the Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) GES-2026 solar tenders, 785 megawatts of capacity across 11 sites were allocated, with 19 companies submitting a total of 44 bids.

The solar tenders secured a total contribution fee of 37.9 million euros, including VAT, at a base electricity price of 3.25 euro cents per kilowatt-hour.

Winning companies will be able to sell the electricity on the free market for 60 months from the signing of their contracts, before supplying it to the grid for 20 years at the agreed price.