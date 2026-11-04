Democrats win US Congress in midterm rout of Trump

WASHINGTON

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico speaks after winning the Texas race during a midterm election night watch party at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas, on November 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.



Nov. 3’s midterm elections laid bare voters’ deep frustrations over high prices, the Iran war and concerns over government corruption. Democrats routed their rivals across the map, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades and that Trump won by double digits just two years ago.



That includes James Talarico’s stunning Senate victory in Texas, where no Democrat had won statewide office in more than 30 years, and Annie Andrews’ upset victory over Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina. Trump had thrown his full weight behind both losing candidates.



In Maine, former logger Troy Jackson defeated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, the party’s seventh Senate seat captured from Republicans.



In Kansas, Methodist minister Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the reliably conservative state since 1932. Iowa had not elected a Democratic senator since 2008.



In Michigan, progressive Abdul El-Sayed, one of a crop of left-wing candidates who prevailed in Democratic primaries, topped Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress.



The results marked a fundamental unraveling of the coalition that returned Trump to the White House two years ago, with young people and Latinos moving away from Republicans, according to The AP Voter Poll. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters said they backed the Republican in their local U.S. House races.



It was all a major blow to Trump, who spent nearly every day of the last month holding rallies to energize his supporters but was unable to stop a wipeout.



While Trump has proven adept at steamrolling efforts to rein him in, Democratic control will profoundly reshape Trump’s final two years in office and hamstring his legislative agenda.



In celebratory events Nov. 3 night, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer called the results a “generational remake of the Senate map.”



Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries said “the American people are crying out for transformational change.”



Trump struck a conciliatory note despite his history of questioning elections, telling The New York Times he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results.



“I think the Democrats did a good job, I really do,” the 80-year-old told Fox News, in rare praise for his political opponents. “They fought hard.”



But he sought to distance himself from his own party’s poor showing, adding that “I don’t view it as a hit on me.”



He acknowledged that the Iran conflict had contributed to the defeat, while defending the military campaign, and he suggested the rival parties could find common ground on immigration, long one of the most divisive issues of his presidency.



Tech billionaire Elon Musk joked on Nov. 4 about Republicans’ defeat after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help the party.



“Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time,” Musk said on X, including the shrug emoji.



Musk contributed nearly half a billion dollars to Republican political efforts, making him the largest individual contributor in a federal election cycle since unlimited election spending was allowed in 2010, according to campaign finance tracker OpenSecrets.



His donations have mostly gone to his Republican-leaning America PAC, as well as to the Republican Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) super PAC.