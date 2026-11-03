Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

DAMASCUS
Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

Displaced Syrian kids are seen at a refugee camp in Lebanon. (AP File Photo)

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has received a Lebanese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri in Damascus for talks focused on Syrian refugees and ways to facilitate their return.

The meeting was held at Tishreen Palace in the capital and attended by Syrian Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Marwan al-Halabi, Education Minister Mohammad Abdulrahman Turko and Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat, Syria’s SANA news agency said.

The visit followed previous talks and aims to continue the work of joint committees formed by the two sides to address shared issues, according to SANA.

Bilateral ministerial sessions have begun to discuss issues within each ministry’s area of responsibility and move from general discussions toward practical measures, the agency said.

The talks also cover administrative, social and educational matters related to the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The visit followed talks in Damascus on Oct. 19 between Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Hanin Sayed and her Syrian counterpart Hind Kabawat on refugee returns, child protection and exchanges of expertise in social protection.

Sayed said at the time that around 700,000 Syrians had returned from Lebanon by September 2026, citing U.N. refugee agency figures, according to SANA.

Sustainable returns require access to housing, schools, services and employment opportunities, she said, while Kabawat called for joint committees and working groups to turn bilateral visits into institutional cooperation.

On May 9, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam made his second official visit to the Syrian capital Damascus since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in 2024. The trip came as both Lebanon and Syria suffer ongoing Israeli attacks and occupation of their territories.

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