New York reports first measles-related death in 30 years

New York reports first measles-related death in 30 years

NEW YORK
New York reports first measles-related death in 30 years

A measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at Union Community Care clinic in Lancaster, Pa., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

A child in New York died after contracting measles, marking the state’s first death linked to the disease in 30 years, authorities said on Nov. 2.


The child died in Lewis County in the north of New York, according to county and state health authorities.


“I am heartbroken to learn that a child in Lewis County has died after contracting measles,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.


“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through.”


Hochul, a Democrat, appeared to connect the death to Trump administration health policies, saying it was “a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses.”


The United States is facing its worst measles outbreak in 35 years.


As of Oct. 29, there were 4,834 cases reported in 47 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).


Hochul declared a disaster emergency in New York in October, following measles outbreaks in the state and neighboring states.


Measles was declared eradicated in the U.S. in 2000 after years of effective vaccination campaigns.


But the illness has made a worrying comeback in recent years as vaccine skepticism rises alongside a growing mistrust of health authorities.


Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms, painful rashes and, in severe cases, pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to death.


The disease continues to claim tens of thousands of lives around the world every year.

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