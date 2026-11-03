Toxic substances found in exhumed body of former intel officer

Toxic substances found in exhumed body of former intel officer

ISTANBUL
Toxic substances found in exhumed body of former intel officer

Kozinoğlu’s grave was exhumed in September.

A forensic examination of the remains of Kaşif Kozinoğlu, a former intelligence operative who died in prison in 2011 under circumstances officially attributed to a heart attack, has uncovered potentially lethal levels of toxic substances, Turkish media reported on Nov. 3.

Kozinoğlu died on Nov. 12, 2011, after falling ill at Silivri Prison in Istanbul, where he was being held in connection with the Ergenekon investigations. Turkish authorities now characterize the case as a conspiracy orchestrated by the FETÖ terrorist organization. His death came shortly before he was due to deliver his defense in court.

Long regarded as suspicious by those close to him, Kozinoğlu’s death is now the subject of a renewed investigation.

Kozinoğlu’s grave was exhumed in September, and samples were collected from his remains for forensic examination.

The latest autopsy findings point to the presence of antimony in samples taken from Kozinoğlu’s hair and fingernails, several media reports said on Nov. 3.

Exposure to high concentrations of the toxic element can cause serious cardiovascular complications, including cardiac arrest.

The reports noted that the remains were already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

One of the most significant findings was the discrepancy between the toxicological results from the body and those from the surrounding soil. While antimony was detected at varying concentrations in the biological samples, none was found in any of the seven soil samples collected from the grave.

Antimony can inflict cellular damage comparable to arsenic poisoning and, in severe cases, prove fatal by causing acute gastrointestinal complications, liver and kidney failure, as well as cardiovascular shock.

So far, 30 people have been subjected to legal proceedings as part of the wider investigation into Kozinoğlu’s death.

Nine suspects have been arrested, among them Ali Işgören, who served as Silivri’s chief public prosecutor at the time.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border

Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border
Germany to speed up visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople

Germany to speed up visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople
Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds

Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds
Former minister questioned for second time in fund probe

Former minister questioned for second time in fund probe
Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace

Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace
Fidan set to meet Turkish Cypriot leaders

Fidan set to meet Turkish Cypriot leaders
Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair

Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿