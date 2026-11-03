Zorlu Holding Chair Ahmet Nazif Zorlu dies at 82

Zorlu Holding Chair Ahmet Nazif Zorlu dies at 82

ISTANBUL
Zorlu Holding Chair Ahmet Nazif Zorlu dies at 82

Ahmet Nazif Zorlu dies at the age of 82 following lung cancer treatment. (AA Photo)

Zorlu Holding has announced the passing of its chairman, Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, at the age of 82 following lung cancer treatment, marking the loss of a prominent leader who built one of Türkiye’s largest and most influential industrial conglomerates.

In a statement shared on its social media accounts, the company said Zorlu had transformed the group, founded in 1953 in the western province of Denizli, into one of Türkiye’s leading industrial conglomerates and spearheaded its expansion into international markets. The company said his investments had made significant contributions to Türkiye’s industrial development, exports and employment, while his work in education, culture and the arts had supported wider social development.

Born in Denizli in 1944, Zorlu began his career in the textile trade, following in his family’s footsteps. He opened a shop in the Black Sea province of Trabzon in the early years of his business career before moving his company’s headquarters to Istanbul in 1970, laying the foundations for what would become Zorlu Holding.

He established his first manufacturing company, Korteks, in 1976 and brought his businesses together under the Zorlu Holding umbrella in 1990. A major turning point came in 1994, when he acquired electronics and home appliances manufacturer Vestel, paving the way for further diversification.

Starting in textiles, Zorlu expanded his business interests into home appliances, electronics, real estate, energy, metallurgy, defense and e-mobility. He also held senior board positions at several companies within the group.

Beyond business, he was involved in various civil society and industry organizations, including the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) and the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD).

Zorlu will be laid to rest at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery in Istanbul on Nov. 4, following a funeral prayer at Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha Mosque in the Levent district after noon prayers.

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