Konya exhibit displays rocks and semi-precious stones

KONYA

(AA Photo)

A geological exhibition in Türkiye’s central province of Konya brings together 35 rock and semi-precious stone samples from across the country and abroad to introduce visitors to earth sciences and the materials used in industry and jewelry.

The display at the Chamber of Geological Engineers (JMO) Konya branch includes industrial minerals and natural stones used to make ornaments, including necklaces and desk clocks.

Branch Head Şükrü Arslan said academics and fellow geological engineers who collect stones helped assemble the collection. He said crystal-structured pyrite samples attract particular attention for their shiny, diamond-like appearance.

Pyrite is widespread in many regions, including Konya, and is known locally as “shepherd’s gold” because it resembles the precious metal, Arslan said.

“In the past, shepherds taking their flocks to the plateaus found these pyrites in the mountains and kept or tried to sell them thinking they were real gold,” he said.

Arslan said the specimens offer a record of geological processes from the Earth’s formation to the present. Beyond their scientific interest, the stones are used as value-added products in mining and ornamental jewelry.

“We exhibit these examples both to explain nature and to increase people’s interest in nature and stones,” he said.

Pyrite is an iron sulfide mineral whose brass-yellow color and metallic shine can lead it to be mistaken for gold. In English, it is commonly called “fool’s gold.”

Despite the resemblance, pyrite is harder and more brittle than gold. Minerals are identified by hardness and the color of the powder they leave when rubbed on a testing surface. Pyrite leaves a dark streak, while gold leaves a yellow one.