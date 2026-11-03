Turkish pop icon releases climate anthem for COP31

ISTANBUL

Turkish pop icon Tarkan has released an English version of his song “Uyan” (Wake Up) to champion global climate action ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) set for Nov. 9–20 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The singer reworked the song he originally wrote in 2008, adding English lyrics and a new musical arrangement for the international climate summit. Sharing the song and its music video on social media, Tarkan said he hoped its message would reach more people and encourage collective action against climate change.

“Time is running out. We must act before it is too late. There is no alternative but to wake up and awaken those who are still asleep,” he said. “I still believe that if we believe and join hands, anything is possible.”

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum thanked the singer for his contribution to the conference, saying his support was meaningful.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has prepared a fleet of 630 low-emission buses to transport COP31 participants in Antalya, as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and limit the environmental footprint of the summit.

Made entirely in Türkiye and gathered from 25 municipalities nationwide, the low-emission transport fleet consists of 71 electric, 233 natural gas and clean diesel buses. They will provide shuttle services for delegates connecting the summit venue, hotels, transportation hubs and the city center.

A new natural gas refueling station has also been installed in Antalya to serve the incoming buses. Officials said it would remain in use after the summit, allowing natural gas-powered vehicles to become part of the city’s public transport network.