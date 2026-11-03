Turkish pop icon releases climate anthem for COP31

Turkish pop icon releases climate anthem for COP31

ISTANBUL
Turkish pop icon releases climate anthem for COP31

Turkish pop icon Tarkan has released an English version of his song “Uyan” (Wake Up) to champion global climate action ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) set for Nov. 9–20 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The singer reworked the song he originally wrote in 2008, adding English lyrics and a new musical arrangement for the international climate summit. Sharing the song and its music video on social media, Tarkan said he hoped its message would reach more people and encourage collective action against climate change.

“Time is running out. We must act before it is too late. There is no alternative but to wake up and awaken those who are still asleep,” he said. “I still believe that if we believe and join hands, anything is possible.”

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum thanked the singer for his contribution to the conference, saying his support was meaningful.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has prepared a fleet of 630 low-emission buses to transport COP31 participants in Antalya, as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and limit the environmental footprint of the summit.

Made entirely in Türkiye and gathered from 25 municipalities nationwide, the low-emission transport fleet consists of 71 electric, 233 natural gas and clean diesel buses. They will provide shuttle services for delegates connecting the summit venue, hotels, transportation hubs and the city center.

A new natural gas refueling station has also been installed in Antalya to serve the incoming buses. Officials said it would remain in use after the summit, allowing natural gas-powered vehicles to become part of the city’s public transport network.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border

Türkiye welcomes Iraq’s new military outposts on border
Germany to speed up visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople

Germany to speed up visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople
Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds

Former Turkish intelligence officer died of heart disease, forensic report finds
Former minister questioned for second time in fund probe

Former minister questioned for second time in fund probe
Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace

Erdoğan hopes US polls to contribute to regional peace
Fidan set to meet Turkish Cypriot leaders

Fidan set to meet Turkish Cypriot leaders
Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair

Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿