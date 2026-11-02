Italy sees Türkiye as key partner in European security: Ambassador

ANKARA

Giuseppe Manzo, Italy’s Ambassador to Ankara, who began his post in Ankara in February 2026, spoke to Turkish state-run Anadolu at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations about his life in Türkiye and Turkish-Italian relations. (AA Photo)

Italy considers Türkiye a crucial partner in European security and seeks closer cooperation on regional stability, NATO and international initiatives, Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Giuseppe Manzo said on Nov. 2.

“We really believe that Türkiye has a crucial role in our security,” Manzo told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

Manzo emphasized the importance of European security within the broader NATO framework.

“I think it’s fair to say that we both want more Europe in NATO,” he added.

The ambassador said strengthening political cooperation on regional security was among his priorities, highlighting the NATO summit, the 4+4 meeting and COP31 as opportunities for closer coordination.

He also pointed to shared concerns about threats facing NATO’s eastern and southern flanks.

“We need to adapt to new challenges and find new answers to new questions and new threats,” he

said.

“I think Italy and Türkiye are very well equipped to do this.”

Manzo said the countries’ geographical positions, Italy in the Mediterranean and Türkiye at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offered opportunities to develop new approaches to regional and international challenges.

“By nature, we are well positioned to develop new answers and new tools to address both old problems and new challenges,” he said.

The ambassador highlighted the countries’ longstanding relationship as they mark 170 years of diplomatic ties.

He described Italy as Türkiye’s leading trading partner in the Mediterranean and its second-largest in Europe.