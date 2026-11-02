Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye

Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye, expressing support for Ankara’s mediation and calling for a full, unconditional ceasefire.

“Yes, we are ready. We are ready for this meeting in Türkiye,” Zelensky told CNN Türk in an interview published on Nov. 1, following his talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul a day earlier.

Zelensky said he and Erdoğan had discussed a possible three-way leaders’ meeting in Türkiye.

He said Erdoğan’s contacts with Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could help diplomatic efforts, adding that Ukraine would welcome such a meeting if Ankara could arrange it.

Türkiye could act as an impartial mediator, Zelensky said, noting its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said Ukraine’s priority at a leaders’ summit would be a full, unconditional ceasefire backed by a strong monitoring mechanism.

Direct talks between leaders were essential to resolve issues that technical delegations could not settle, he added.

With winter approaching, Zelensky said his discussions with Erdoğan also covered a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and measures to protect Black Sea shipping.

He proposed rules under which Russia would refrain from attacking Turkish-flagged and other vessels calling at Ukrainian ports, while Ukraine would refrain from attacking Turkish-flagged ships visiting Russian ports.

Erdoğan would discuss the proposals with Moscow, he said.

At their Oct. 31 meeting, Erdoğan and Zelensky agreed to work toward reviving the Black Sea grain initiative. Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue talks with the parties to restore safe navigation and condemned attacks on civilian vessels regardless of who carried them out.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

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