Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

Türkiye’s exports of “critical technology” products, comprising medium-high and high-technology goods, reached $86.4 billion in the January-September period.

Türkiye has increased exports across a range of technology-intensive industries, including aerospace products, weapons and ammunition, motor vehicles, medical products, computers and electrical equipment, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Exports of medium-high and high-technology products rose from $53.1 billion in 2013 to $60.1 billion in 2017. The figure increased to $77.4 billion in 2021, $88.7 billion in 2022, $97.3 billion in 2023, $101.1 billion in 2024 and $111.9 billion last year.

During the first nine months of this year, exports in the category grew 7 percent year-on-year to $86.4 billion.

High-technology exports totaled $7.4 billion in the January-September period, up 6.3 percent from $6.9 billion a year earlier. The largest contribution came from the manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products, which generated $3 billion in exports. This was followed by aerospace manufacturing at $2.5 billion and pharmaceutical, medical, chemical and botanical products at $1.9 billion.

Exports of medium-high technology products increased 7.1 percent year-on-year to $79 billion during the same period. Motor vehicle manufacturing led the category with $29.2 billion in exports. Chemical products followed at $15.7 billion, electrical equipment at $15.1 billion and machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified at $14.1 billion.

Other contributors included weapons and ammunition manufacturing with $3.4 billion in exports, medical and dental instruments at $818 million and other transport equipment, excluding shipbuilding and aerospace-related machinery, at $664 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

    Göbeklitepe Int’l Film Festival returns for fifth edition

  2. Europe’s smaller museums tighten security after art thefts

    Europe’s smaller museums tighten security after art thefts

  3. Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

    Museum talks to bring experts together in six cities

  4. 30th Ankara Jazz Festival to open on Nov 16

    30th Ankara Jazz Festival to open on Nov 16

  5. Interest in Troy and surrounding cultural route rises

    Interest in Troy and surrounding cultural route rises
Recommended
Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October.

Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October.
Interim fund payments to continue this week

Interim fund payments to continue this week
Togg expected to deliver nearly 60,000 cars in 2026

Togg expected to deliver nearly 60,000 cars in 2026
Aselsan signs $1.1 billion air defense export deal

Aselsan signs $1.1 billion air defense export deal
Türkiye becomes World Bank’s top beneficiary with new investments

Türkiye becomes World Bank’s top beneficiary with new investments
Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras
OpenAI hires former US Army secretary for national security role

OpenAI hires former US Army secretary for national security role
WORLD Democrats set to retake Congress in setback for Trump

Democrats set to retake Congress in setback for Trump

Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate and were projected to retake the House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, setting up divided government for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.
ECONOMY Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October.

Turkish defense, aviation exports surge 61 percent to $1.14 billion in October.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports surged 61 percent year-on-year in October to reach $1.14 billion, according to the head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries.
SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Liverpool test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Liverpool test

Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe faces a high-stakes Champions League test on Oct. 4 when it welcomes English powerhouse Liverpool to Istanbul, amid a managerial overhaul and series of poor results.
﻿