Türkiye’s critical technology exports top $86 billion in first nine months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s exports of “critical technology” products, comprising medium-high and high-technology goods, reached $86.4 billion in the January-September period.

Türkiye has increased exports across a range of technology-intensive industries, including aerospace products, weapons and ammunition, motor vehicles, medical products, computers and electrical equipment, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Exports of medium-high and high-technology products rose from $53.1 billion in 2013 to $60.1 billion in 2017. The figure increased to $77.4 billion in 2021, $88.7 billion in 2022, $97.3 billion in 2023, $101.1 billion in 2024 and $111.9 billion last year.

During the first nine months of this year, exports in the category grew 7 percent year-on-year to $86.4 billion.

High-technology exports totaled $7.4 billion in the January-September period, up 6.3 percent from $6.9 billion a year earlier. The largest contribution came from the manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products, which generated $3 billion in exports. This was followed by aerospace manufacturing at $2.5 billion and pharmaceutical, medical, chemical and botanical products at $1.9 billion.

Exports of medium-high technology products increased 7.1 percent year-on-year to $79 billion during the same period. Motor vehicle manufacturing led the category with $29.2 billion in exports. Chemical products followed at $15.7 billion, electrical equipment at $15.1 billion and machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified at $14.1 billion.

Other contributors included weapons and ammunition manufacturing with $3.4 billion in exports, medical and dental instruments at $818 million and other transport equipment, excluding shipbuilding and aerospace-related machinery, at $664 million.