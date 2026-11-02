Minister sees tourism revenues exceeding $65 billion by year-end

ANTALYA

Türkiye anticipates surpassing $65 billion in tourism revenue by the end of the year, provided no major unforeseen events occur, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Ersoy stated that the war that broke out between Israel, the United States and Iran affected Türkiye’s tourism sector through both source markets and rising energy and airline costs. He said the impact was felt most strongly in the second quarter.

According to the latest official data, Türkiye’s tourism revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 5 percent year-on-year to $25.53 billion. Revenue in the first nine months of the year rose 2.4 percent from the same period a year earlier to $51.28 billion.

The average length of stay stood at 10.34 nights, while foreign visitors’ average nightly spending per person rose to $119.9.

“If we do not encounter a major surprise by the end of the year, I believe we will achieve tourism revenue exceeding $65 billion,” Ersoy said.

Addressing digital promotion efforts, Ersoy noted that campaigns conducted in 74 countries this year generated 7.1 billion views.