Trump, Democrats make final push before midterm vote

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrats prepared for final rallies on Nov. 2 ahead of midterm elections that could end Republican control of Congress and limit his legislative agenda.

Polls favored Democrats to retake the House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 vote, while the Senate remained too close to call.

Trump was due to speak at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, while Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas planned final appeals to voters.

“We’re going to win,” Trump said on Nov. 1. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told CNN he was “nauseously optimistic.”

An NBC News poll released on Nov. 1 found that 60 percent of registered voters disapproved of Trump’s performance. The survey showed widespread concern over the economy, with prices rising during the war against Iran.

Final New York Times/Siena polls put Democrats ahead in seven competitive Senate races, though five remained within the margin of error. More than 54 million Americans had already voted, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

A House majority would allow Democrats to block Trump-backed legislation and lead investigations into his administration. Senate control would also let them block his judicial nominees, including any Supreme Court pick.

The White House has been preparing to advance parts of Trump’s agenda through executive action if Republicans lose Congress, Reuters reported, citing a White House official and two people familiar with the plans.

Officials including White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought have been examining new tariffs on critical minerals and wind turbines, tighter visa rules for foreign students and temporary workers, and measures to lower housing and construction costs.

Vought is also reviewing how to use funds already approved by Congress and change grant rules to give political appointees greater control over spending, the report said.

White House lawyers have been briefing officials on handling congressional investigations, document requests and subpoenas. Trump has been briefed on the preparations and taken part in discussions, according to Reuters.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis rejected predictions of Republican losses and said the administration would continue delivering on its agenda.

In Michigan, Democratic Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Nov. 1 following a dispute with her party’s nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated her in the August primary.

Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign.