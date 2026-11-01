Arab parties to back Eisenkot in Israeli coalition talks

TEL AVIV

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, waves an Israeli flag onstage after the release of the first exit poll results in Israel's general election. (AP Photo)

Arab parties in Israel are set to recommend opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister during consultations with President Isaac Herzog, potentially reshaping the balance of power in the country’s coalition-building process, Israeli media reported on Nov. 1.

The Oct. 27 elections ended without either of the two main political blocs securing a clear majority.



The results showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats.

The main opposition bloc won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties secured another 19, marking a historic showing.

With neither camp able to command a majority on its own, Arab parties have emerged as potential kingmakers in negotiations to form the next government.

Parties must now negotiate alliances and secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset to form a government.

The president is expected to begin consultations with representatives of parties elected to Israel’s Knesset as early as Nov. 4, summoning them to his official residence even before the new parliament is formally sworn in.

During the meetings, Herzog will ask party representatives which candidate they support to lead the efforts to form the next government.

The president typically entrusts the mandate to form a government to the lawmaker he considers most likely to secure a parliamentary majority.

While the candidate who receives the backing of the largest number of fellow lawmakers usually has the strongest claim, the president is not bound solely by the number of endorsements.

The consultations could bring unexpected developments, including a possible endorsement of Eisenkot by Arab parties seeking to bring an end to Netanyahu’s rule, several media reports said.

Under the current projections, Eisenkot appears to be the frontrunner for the mandate.

In a speech on Nov. 1, Herzog urged political factions to approach the consultations with an open mind.

Opposition to Netanyahu’s government was among the factors behind the increased turnout among Arab voters.

According to The Times of Israel, the Joint List is prepared to support anti-Netanyahu parties from outside the government, although it has ruled out joining a coalition itself.

“We want to help anyone who wants to bring down this awful government… and switch it for a different government. We want to be part of the correction, part of the hope,” veteran Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Jafar Farah, a prominent figure in the Arab political movement, told The Telegraph that both Ra’am and the Joint List are expected to inform Herzog of their readiness to support the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot.

Farah confirmed that the two factions will recommend the former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff for prime minister.

Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets on Oct. 31 to urge the opposition to ally with Arab parties to oust Netanyahu.