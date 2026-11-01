Brazil’s Lula to attend COP31 climate summit in Türkiye

Brazil’s Lula to attend COP31 climate summit in Türkiye

BRASILIA
Brazil’s Lula to attend COP31 climate summit in Türkiye

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (AA Photo)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 31), held Nov. 9-20 in Türkiye’s Mediterranean city of Antalya, a government source told AFP on Oct. 31.

The recently reelected leftist leader is a leading figure in global warming discussion.

Brazil hosted the previous summit last year in the heart of the Amazon.

Despite the symbolism of holding the talks in the world’s largest tropical rainforest, delegations failed to set binding targets or deadlines for phasing out coal, oil and gas.

Experts say an agreement on that front is unlikely this year, with markets under intense pressure from the war in the Middle East.

Among its 10 “priority issues,” Türkiye proposes reducing emissions by increasing electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. The current share is around 23 percent.

Türkiye will hold the presidency of this year’s annual climate summit, while Australia will lead the negotiations. The meeting of heads of state is scheduled for Nov. 11-12.

Lula, 81, won the Oct. 25 presidential runoff against conservative Flavio Bolsonaro.

“It was a victory for the fight against climate change” over “climate change denial,” Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, who will accompany the president to COP31, told AFP on Oct. 28.

Lula ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

    Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

  2. Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

    Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

  3. Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

    Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

  4. UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

    UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

  5. Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

    Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Recommended
UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts
Italy sees Türkiye as key partner in European security: Ambassador

Italy sees Türkiye as key partner in European security: Ambassador
Erdoğan says S Korea could join Sinop nuclear project

Erdoğan says S Korea could join Sinop nuclear project
Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye

Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye
Erdoğan visits Seoul with $15 billion trade goal

Erdoğan visits Seoul with $15 billion trade goal
Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for next UN chief

Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for next UN chief
WORLD Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who favors dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote on Nov. 1.
ECONOMY Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

More than 18 billion Turkish Liras ($360 million) has been returned by 37 people as part of a widening investigation into alleged illicit gains from investment funds that left hundreds of thousands of investors facing losses.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.
﻿