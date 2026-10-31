Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and North Macedonia have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in health and medical sciences, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said on Oct. 31.

In a post on NSosyal, Memişoğlu said he signed the document with his North Macedonian counterpart, Sasho Klekovski, during the 12th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul.

The two countries aim to work together on public health, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare investment and the digitalization of health services, he said.