Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

 

Türkiye and North Macedonia have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in health and medical sciences, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said on Oct. 31.

In a post on NSosyal, Memişoğlu said he signed the document with his North Macedonian counterpart, Sasho Klekovski, during the 12th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul.

The two countries aim to work together on public health, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare investment and the digitalization of health services, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

    Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

  2. Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

    Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

  3. Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

    Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

  4. UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

    UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

  5. Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

    Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Recommended
UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts
Italy sees Türkiye as key partner in European security: Ambassador

Italy sees Türkiye as key partner in European security: Ambassador
Erdoğan says S Korea could join Sinop nuclear project

Erdoğan says S Korea could join Sinop nuclear project
Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye

Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye
Erdoğan visits Seoul with $15 billion trade goal

Erdoğan visits Seoul with $15 billion trade goal
Brazil’s Lula to attend COP31 climate summit in Türkiye

Brazil’s Lula to attend COP31 climate summit in Türkiye
Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for next UN chief

Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for next UN chief
WORLD Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who favors dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote on Nov. 1.
ECONOMY Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

More than 18 billion Turkish Liras ($360 million) has been returned by 37 people as part of a widening investigation into alleged illicit gains from investment funds that left hundreds of thousands of investors facing losses.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.
﻿