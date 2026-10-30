Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit

Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit

ANKARA
Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral talks after the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara on Oct. 30, reaffirming support for Turkish Cypriots and seeking closer economic ties with Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Meeting Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan said any process seeking a lasting settlement on Cyprus must protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights and interests, according to the Communications Directorate.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and welcomed its representation in the OTS, where it holds observer status.

In separate talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Erdoğan called for steps to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy and the defense industry.

He also praised Turkmenistan’s contributions to the Turkic world and said Türkiye wanted to strengthen cooperation through the OTS. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

In his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Erdoğan urged greater cooperation in trade and investment, as well as energy and the defense industry.

He said stronger solidarity between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan at the United Nations and other international forums would benefit both countries, and expressed confidence that the OTS would make further progress.

Erdoğan invited both Berdimuhamedov and Japarov to the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya.

He also received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the Presidential Complex. Bayramov represented Azerbaijan at the OTS summit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity
Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for UN secretary-general

Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for UN secretary-general
Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20

Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20
Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration

Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿