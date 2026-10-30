Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral talks after the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara on Oct. 30, reaffirming support for Turkish Cypriots and seeking closer economic ties with Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Meeting Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan said any process seeking a lasting settlement on Cyprus must protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights and interests, according to the Communications Directorate.

He reiterated Türkiye’s support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and welcomed its representation in the OTS, where it holds observer status.

In separate talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Erdoğan called for steps to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy and the defense industry.

He also praised Turkmenistan’s contributions to the Turkic world and said Türkiye wanted to strengthen cooperation through the OTS. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

In his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Erdoğan urged greater cooperation in trade and investment, as well as energy and the defense industry.

He said stronger solidarity between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan at the United Nations and other international forums would benefit both countries, and expressed confidence that the OTS would make further progress.

Erdoğan invited both Berdimuhamedov and Japarov to the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya.

He also received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the Presidential Complex. Bayramov represented Azerbaijan at the OTS summit.