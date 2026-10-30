UN refugee agency: 9 mln need extra winter help

GENEVA

The U.N. refugee agency on Oct. 30 said nine million people would need extra help to get through the coming winter in Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan.



Launching a fundraising appeal, the UNHCR said it hoped to raise at least $50 million for winter support, $3 million more than it raised last year.



“Resources are scarce and costs are spiralling just as winter looms in the northern hemisphere,” said Dominique Hyde, the agency’s external relations director.



The agency said the winter needs were vast across all four countries, where millions were contending with surging energy and food prices, and fuel shortages for heating and cooking.



In the fifth winter of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, temperatures are likely to drop to minus 20 degree Celsius “amid accelerating Russian Federation strikes on civilians and humanitarians, with power outages heaping fresh misery on the war-ravaged population,” said the UNHCR.



In Afghanistan, close to four million Afghans returned from Pakistan and Iran between January 2025 and July 2026, many with limited resources to rebuild, the agency said.



In Syria, millions of refugees have returned following the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad, “but without more funding this winter for the basics, a roof, clothes, heating oil, the fate of the returnees may become increasingly precarious,” the UNHCR warned.



And in Lebanon, around 300,000 people are expected to need winter assistance, though UNHCR can only reach half that number due to funding constraints.