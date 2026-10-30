New Party lawmaker Sarıgül resigns over probe

ANKARA

Lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül on Oct. 30 announced his resignation from the main opposition New Party, as he faces allegations ranging from money laundering to sexual abuse.

Sarıgül announced his decision in a social media post, sharing a photograph of the resignation letter he had submitted to the parliament’s speaker’s office.

His resignation came days after he said he would suspend his party membership to prevent the allegations from damaging the party.

He formally requested the suspension of his membership pending the outcome of an investigation launched on Oct. 16, into allegations involving him and members of his family.

The investigation into the 69-year-old veteran politician has two main strands, involving alleged sexual misconduct and financial crimes.

In a money laundering probe conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, 19 people, including members of Sarıgül’s family, have been arrested.

Prosecutors are examining allegations that substantial sums of money from unidentified sources were laundered through companies established both in Türkiye and abroad.

Sarıgül has denied the allegations. As a sitting lawmaker, he enjoys parliamentary immunity, which would have to be lifted before criminal proceedings could be brought against him.

Those arrested in connection with the investigation include Sarıgül’s former wife, Aylin Kotil, their sons Ömer and Emir Sarıgül, and journalist Murat Ağırel.

The other strand of the investigation concerns allegations of sexual harassment. Based on the testimony of a confidential witness, the claims reportedly involve multiple individuals, including people who worked closely with Sarıgül over the years.

In a statement posted on X on Oct. 28, Sarıgül rejected allegations and comments that had emerged during the investigation, arguing that they did not reflect the truth and violated his personal rights.

He also accused some journalists of linking unrelated matters to the investigation.

“I regret to see that a climate of widespread misinformation and a concerted campaign to manipulate public perception is being created,” he said.