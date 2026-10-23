Kadıköy mayor defects to New Party

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı has announced that he has resigned from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joined the main opposition New Party.

His decision came as a wave of defections among mayors continues following Özgür Özel’s departure from CHP alongside 90 lawmakers to establish the New Party.

In a statement posted on social media, Kösedağı said he had been referred to the CHP’s disciplinary board last month with a request for definitive expulsion, despite having been a member for 23 years.

He added that he had spent the past month consulting with residents before making his decision.

“After this month-long period, I have now made a decision together with you,” Kösedağı said.

“I would like to inform you that I have joined the ranks of New Party, under the leadership of our chairman, Özgür Özel, for the next chapter of my political journey,” he added.

Kösedağı said he had switched parties alongside 30 of the district’s 36 municipal council members.

Kadıköy is one of the districts often described as a CHP stronghold.

Following a meeting of its Central Executive Board (MYK) on Sept. 30, the CHP decided to seek the expulsion of the mayors of Kadıköy, Sancaktepe and Sarıyer in Istanbul, as well as Konyaaltı and Alanya in Antalya.