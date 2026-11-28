Four victories boost Türkiye’s UEFA points tally

ISTANBUL

Türkiye stands fifth in UEFA’s 2026-27 season rankings after all four of its remaining clubs won their European fixtures on Nov. 24-26.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe won in the Champions League, Beşiktaş in the Europa League and Trabzonspor in the Conference League.

The results lifted Türkiye’s season coefficient to 9.500, behind England, Portugal, Belgium and Germany but ahead of Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France.

Turkish clubs have collected 47.500 points, which are divided by the five teams that entered European competition at the start of the season.

The calculation still includes eliminated clubs.

The top two countries at the end of the season each earn an additional place in the following season’s Champions League league phase.

Portugal currently holds second place with 9.900 points, 0.400 ahead of Türkiye.

A top-two finish would give the Süper Lig champion and runner-up direct entry to the 2027-28 Champions League league phase, with the third-placed team entering qualifying.

In the separate five-year ranking, which determines countries’ European allocations and entry rounds, Türkiye remains ninth on 54.675 points.

The gap to the eighth-placed Netherlands, on 57.395, has narrowed to 2.720 points. Greece is 10th with 47.612.

Beşiktaş’s 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beer-Sheva also brought its Europa League match bonuses to 1.5 million euros from three wins and a draw.

Including qualifying and participation payments and an estimated share of UEFA’s revenue distribution, the club’s earnings from the competition stand at about 10.16 million euros.