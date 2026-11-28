Technique has no nationality

EBRU ERKE

Dining at WING in Hong Kong, I gained a deeper understanding of why Vicky Cheng is one of the most compelling chefs in contemporary gastronomy. What makes him significant is not so much his modernization of Chinese cuisine as his ability to change the way modern gastronomy perceives it. Reaching fifth place in the world with a restaurant that is only five years old is remarkable in itself. Moreover, immediately behind WING in the rankings announced in Lima stands another Hong Kong restaurant, The Chairman. The fact that two of the world’s six best restaurants represent Chinese cuisine invites us to reconsider some of gastronomy’s long-established assumptions.

Born in Hong Kong, raised in Canada and trained in French cuisine, Cheng never received formal training in Chinese cooking. Having brought French and Chinese culinary traditions together at VEA, which he opened in 2016, he embarked on a far more personal journey with the opening of WING in 2021. “Returning to Hong Kong and immersing myself in Chinese gastronomy wasn’t just a career shift; it was a process of discovering who I am. WING reconciles my two worlds: The child who grew up eating Cantonese home cooking and the chef trained in disciplined Western kitchens.”

He believes that the freedom afforded by approaching Chinese cuisine from an outsider’s perspective must be guided by responsibility. Before opening WING, he spent years studying the reconstitution of dried ingredients, heat control and classic broths. “To break rules effectively, you must master them first. Freedom without rigorous study is mere disrespect; freedom backed by mastery is how culinary evolution happens.”

One of the finest illustrations of this philosophy is his Cantonese crispy chicken. In Hong Kong’s humid climate, achieving consistent results through traditional hanging and drying methods is no easy task. Cheng uses dry-aging cabinets, more commonly employed for aging meat, to control the dehydration of the chicken skin and concentrate its flavor. “Technique has no nationality — heat, humidity control and enzymatic breakdown belong to science, not a single culture. If the finished dish respects the Cantonese standard of shatteringly crisp skin and succulent meat, where the tool originated becomes entirely irrelevant.”

For Cheng, flavor memory is the non-negotiable element of a cuisine’s identity. Yet cultural differences do not always stem from flavor. The Chinese gastronomic concept of kǒu gǎn refers to the textural sensation of food in the mouth. The gelatinous textures of prized ingredients such as sea cucumber and fish maw can be challenging for those who did not grow up with them. Cheng encases sea cucumber in a delicate, crisp spring roll wrapper. His fish maw preparation draws inspiration from the emulsion technique behind pil-pil sauce and is finished with caviar. Rather than adapting Chinese cuisine to foreign palates, he is helping those palates appreciate Chinese cuisine on its own terms.

I asked him why Chinese cuisine had long been denied the same prestige as French or Japanese cuisine within the international fine-dining world. “The limitation was never within Chinese cuisine itself. The gap was in international perception. For decades, the West associated Chinese food with quick takeaway.” Cheng is unequivocal: “Today, global diners are finally realizing that the technical rigor of top-tier Chinese kitchens rivals —and often exceeds— that of any classic Western kitchen.”

Many of the conventions widely regarded as universal in fine dining are, in fact, rooted in French gastronomy: Individually plated courses, a prescribed sequence of service, wine pairings… Yet sharing lies at the heart of Chinese dining culture. At WING, this communal spirit is preserved alongside disciplined service and precise temperature control. Rather than adapting Chinese cuisine to an established fine-dining framework, Cheng is expanding the boundaries of that framework through the cultural codes of the Chinese table.

As a tea sommelier, I was particularly impressed by the way tea is integrated into the gastronomic experience at WING. Cheng regards tea as an element of seasoning. Even the thickness of a teacup and the width of its rim are carefully considered for their influence on temperature, aroma and mouthfeel. The delicate floral and fruity notes of Taiwanese high-mountain oolongs accompany the opening courses, while the richer meat dishes are paired with the earthy character of aged Pu’er tea. For desserts, chrysanthemum or osmanthus tea is selected according to the season. Here, tea does more than accompany the food; it determines the rhythm of the meal.

When I asked Cheng how he would like WING to be remembered twenty years from now, he spoke of the fleeting nature of accolades. His true ambition is to inspire future generations to approach Chinese culinary heritage with pride and courage. “Traditions are meant to be made, and rules are meant to be broken. What we create as a modern dish today might become tradition tomorrow.” There is an important lesson here for our own culinary heritage, too: Those who shape the future of gastronomy are not the ones who abandon their past, but those who understand it well enough to transform it.